May 17 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd

* Alon Blue Square announces court decision to uphold decision by trustees of Mega Retail to sell Mega Retail to Bitan Wines Ltd

* Court also instructed trustees of Mega Retail to convene meetings of creditors in order to discuss, vote on proposed sale agreement, debt arrangement with Mega Retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)