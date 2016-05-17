BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd
* Alon Blue Square announces court decision to uphold decision by trustees of Mega Retail to sell Mega Retail to Bitan Wines Ltd
* Court also instructed trustees of Mega Retail to convene meetings of creditors in order to discuss, vote on proposed sale agreement, debt arrangement with Mega Retail
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share