BRIEF-Platige Image unit signs BDM with Netflix Entertainment, Interborough, Antimatter
* ITS UNIT, PLATIGE FILMS SP. Z O.O., SIGNS BINDING DEAL MEMORANDUM (BDM) WITH NETFLIX ENTERTAINMENT LLC, INTERBOROUGH INC. AND ANTIMATTER INC
May 17 West International publ AB :
* Expands in South Africa
* Says deal with V-Switch Ltd will run for at least four years
* Has received first pilot order of over 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($302,880) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2541 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing