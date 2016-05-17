BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Garmin Ltd
* Garmin introduces d2 bravo titanium aviator watch; d2 bravo titanium available for a suggested retail price of $899.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qruBLG) Further company coverage: