BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
May 17 Dantax A/S :
* Q3 net sales 11.4 million Danish crowns ($1.74 million) versus 18.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 0.5 million crowns versus 1.9 million crowns year ago
* Adjusts 2015/16 net profit guidance to about 0 Danish crowns against previous guidance of 0 - 0.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5693 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple is the latest borrower to take advantage of strong market conditions in Europe, lining up a euro-denominated dual-tranche benchmark on Wednesday.