May 17 Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* Update in relation to Western Gate Private Investments Limited ("Western Gate") requisitioned resolutions

* Has had extensive engagement with shareholders in relation to response on 19 April to resolutions requisitioned by Western Gate

* Board has decided to undertake a process, managed by nomination committee, in order to identify and appoint two additional independent non- executive directors

* Believe that process to appoint two independent non-executive directors would be appropriate manner to add fresh perspectives to board

* Disappointed that Western Gate and Amaral have chosen not to accept board's proposal and have not withdrawn Western Gate resolutions

