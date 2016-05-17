BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
May 17 Crookes Brothers Ltd
* Sees FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 400 and 460 cents per share (2015: 330.6 cents)
* Growth in earnings is attributable to results from deciduous fruit and banana operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple is the latest borrower to take advantage of strong market conditions in Europe, lining up a euro-denominated dual-tranche benchmark on Wednesday.