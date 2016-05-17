May 17 Maple Leaf Foods Inc ;

* Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid

* Says NCIB program commences on May 19, 2016 and will terminate on May 18, 2017

* Authorized to purchase up to 8.7 million of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of public float as at May 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: