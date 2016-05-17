BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Maple Leaf Foods Inc ;
* Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid
* Says NCIB program commences on May 19, 2016 and will terminate on May 18, 2017
* Authorized to purchase up to 8.7 million of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of public float as at May 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.