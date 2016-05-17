BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Zm Myslaw SA :
* Q1 revenue 22,169 zlotys ($5,755) versus 7.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss of 895,010 zlotys versus loss of 9.3 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8520 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.