May 17 Baxter International Inc

* Baxter announces final exchange ratio of 1.1591 for baxalta exchange offer

* Says based on final exchange ratio, baxter will accept for exchange 11.5 million shares of its common stock

* Says exchange offer and withdrawal rights are scheduled to expire on may 18, 2016