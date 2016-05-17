May 17 Antioquia Gold Inc

* Agreement to settle cad$5.9 million of debt under existing term loan with infinita prosperidad minera sac, co's largest shareholder

* Antioquia will issue 84.3 million common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share

* Says after transaction, infinita will own and control 232.2 million shares, representing 72% of outstanding shares of company