BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Antioquia Gold Inc
* Agreement to settle cad$5.9 million of debt under existing term loan with infinita prosperidad minera sac, co's largest shareholder
* Antioquia will issue 84.3 million common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share
* Says after transaction, infinita will own and control 232.2 million shares, representing 72% of outstanding shares of company
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.