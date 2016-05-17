BRIEF-Hainan Pearl River to cancel delisting risk warning, share trade to halt for one day
* Says share trade to halt on May 18, then resumes on May 19 after it cancels delisting risk warning
May 17 INVL Technology AB :
* New articles of association of INVL Technology are registered
* Powers of CEO and management terminate due to registration of articles of association
* Management is assumed by management company INVL Asset Management till new company license is issued
* Kazimieras Tonkunas, former CEO and chairman of board will join team of INVL Asset Management
* Former board members who jointly held 33.39 per cent of votes will now be considered to be acting separately Source text for Eikon: [ID:nDjc6qJ9j7, nDjc6l0yYr] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 17 Indian banks could potentially add as much as 2.6 trillion rupees ($40.58 billion) worth of soured loans by March 2019 to their existing pile, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.