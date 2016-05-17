Audi CEO's contract to be extended through end-2022 -sources
BERLIN, May 17 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler's contract will be extended by another five years through 2022, people familiar with the matter said.
May 17 Kabe AB :
* Q1 net sales 474 million Swedish crowns ($57.53 million) versus 358 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 37 million crowns versus 28 million crowns year ago
