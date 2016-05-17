BRIEF-MY EG Services clarifies news article in The Edge Financial Daily called "MYEG close to buying Eat Drink KL"
* Refers to news article appearing on the edge financial daily in respect of "MYEG close to buying Eat Drink KL"
May 17 Huge Group Ltd :
* Sees FY HEPS up between 38% and 48% when compared to HEPS for year ended 28 February 2015
* Sees FY HEPS of between 17.66 cents per share and 18.94 cents per share
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract