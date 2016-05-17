BRIEF-Negri Sembilan Oil Palms announces april production figures
* April FFB production 9,169 MT; April crude palm oil production 2,179 MT; April palm kernel production 598 MT
May 17 CIE Automotive SA :
* Says to acquire 35 percent of the remaining share capital of its subsidiary Century Plastics LLC for $68.8 million
Source text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Britain's exit from Lloyds Bank boosts stock