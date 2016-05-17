May 17 Standard Life Plc :
* "We believe that access to EU single market is in best
interests of our customers and clients" - Chairman
* "Single market has created an environment that gives
individuals and businesses confidence to invest for long term" -
Chairman
* "Attitudes towards what is appropriate remuneration
constantly evolve and what is right one year isn't necessarily
right next" - Chairman
* "We listened to feedback and discussed what to do" -
Chairman on remuneration report
* "We will continue to engage with shareholders on these
matters" - Chairman on remuneration report
