BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
May 17 (Reuters) -
* Netflix And Univision Story House To Co Produce "El Chapo" series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: