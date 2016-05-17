BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
May 17 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb opens expanded biologics facility
* $280 million project increases workforce, "adds new capabilities" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: