BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
May 17 (Reuters) -
* ANA Holdings is expected to raise about 10 billion yen ($91.5 million) in a sale of 15- or 20-year debt as early as this month - Nikkei
* Proceeds from sale of ANA Holdings's new bonds will go toward repaying outstanding bonds- Nikkei
* ANA Holdings's new bonds coupon is seen at around 1 pct - Nikkei
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: