May 17 (Reuters) -

* ANA Holdings is expected to raise about 10 billion yen ($91.5 million) in a sale of 15- or 20-year debt as early as this month - Nikkei

* Proceeds from sale of ANA Holdings's new bonds will go toward repaying outstanding bonds- Nikkei

* ANA Holdings's new bonds coupon is seen at around 1 pct - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1TGjEKb) Further company coverage: [9202.T ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)