BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
May 17 Ford Motor Co:
* Shareholder proposal relating to allowing holders of 10 percent of outstanding common stock to call special shareholder meetings was rejected
* Proposal relating to consideration of recapitalization plan to provide that all outstanding stock have one vote per share was rejected Source text: (1.usa.gov/1TibpEk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: