BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
May 17 Horizon North Logistics Inc :
* Horizon North Logistics Inc announces fire damage to Blacksand Executive lodge
* Received reports Blacksand Executive lodge sustained significant damage due to wildfires burning north of Fort McMurray
* Due to active fires near Fort McMurray, Alberta there is currently no access to Blacksand Executive lodge facilities
* On May 16, Blacksand Executive lodge, along with other lodges on Aostra road, was placed on a mandatory evacuation order
* Horizon North carries appropriate insurance coverage on all of its assets including those currently at risk
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones