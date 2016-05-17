BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
May 17 Monsanto Co
* Monsanto Co - Disappointed that talks with Argentine agriculture ministry have yet to result in mutually agreeable solution for soybean growers, industry and government
* Monsanto Co - "Reinforcing its commitment to enforce its private contracts and intellectual property rights both inside and outside Argentina"
* Monsanto Co - Is concerned that recent government actions in Argentina may "adversely affect its private agreements"
* Monsanto Co says company plans to take measures to protect its current assets
* Monsanto Co says will suspend launching any future soybean technologies in country, including roundup Ready 2 Xtend(TM) soybeans
* Monsanto Co - Doing a full review of business plans and projections for Argentina,will assess implications to balance sheet and earnings
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones