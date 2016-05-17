BRIEF-Kuwait Investment accepts share swap offer from GFH Financial Group
* Accepts in principal share swap offer from GFH Financial Group
May 17 (Reuters) -
* China's Midea Group to disclose takeover offer for Germany's Kuka - WSJ, citing a source Source text : (on.wsj.com/27wkvae) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Accepts in principal share swap offer from GFH Financial Group
* Signs MOU with Flat6Labs to collaborate in creating start-up and entrepreneurship eco-system, sharing knowledge, mentoring financial technology start-ups Source: (http://bit.ly/2reGju3) Further company coverage: )