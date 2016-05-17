Audi CEO's contract to be extended through end-2022 -sources
BERLIN, May 17 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler's contract will be extended by another five years through 2022, people familiar with the matter said.
May 17 Hurtimex SA :
* Signs on May 12 a franchising agreement for storing and selling products under its Kanz, Tup-Tup and KFG brands in Warsaw, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
