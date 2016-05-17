Audi CEO's contract to be extended through end-2022 -sources
BERLIN, May 17 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler's contract will be extended by another five years through 2022, people familiar with the matter said.
May 17 Trud PJSC :
* Says board recommends no FY 2015 dividend Source text: bit.ly/1NwKxDP
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 17 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler's contract will be extended by another five years through 2022, people familiar with the matter said.
May 17Starlake Bioscience Co Inc Zhaoqing Guangdong :