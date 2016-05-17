BRIEF-Negri Sembilan Oil Palms announces april production figures
* April FFB production 9,169 MT; April crude palm oil production 2,179 MT; April palm kernel production 598 MT Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pVDR71) Further company coverage:
May 17 Rusgrain Holding OJSC :
* Says board recommends no FY 2015 dividend Source text: bit.ly/1Xj7e01
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April FFB production 9,169 MT; April crude palm oil production 2,179 MT; April palm kernel production 598 MT Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pVDR71) Further company coverage:
* Britain's exit from Lloyds Bank boosts stock (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)