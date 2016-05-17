BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
May 17 United Technologies Corp
* United Technologies Corp says cautiously optimistic on China - Electrical Products Group Conf
* United Technologies Corp says there remains opportunity for consolidation in the elevator manufacturing space - Electrical Products Group Conf
* United Technologies Corp says will "always" look to make acquisitions in the elevator manufacturing space - Electrical Products Group Conf
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones