BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
* Target recalls Menorahs due to fire hazard
* Has received eight reports of product melting, including three reports of fire; no property damage or injuries have been reported Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016