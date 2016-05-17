BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Boeing Co
* Boeing co files for senior notes offering of $1.2 billion
* Notes offering consists of $400 million of 1.875% senior notes due 2023, $400 million of 2.250% senior notes due 2026 and $400 million of 3.375% senior notes due 2046 Source text (1.usa.gov/1XxADnB) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016