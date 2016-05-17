May 17 Boeing Co

* Boeing co files for senior notes offering of $1.2 billion

* Notes offering consists of $400 million of 1.875% senior notes due 2023, $400 million of 2.250% senior notes due 2026 and $400 million of 3.375% senior notes due 2046 Source text (1.usa.gov/1XxADnB)