BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 Perkins Capital Management, Inc Had Previously Reported A 22.4% Stake In Nanosphere Inc As Of Dec 31, 2015
* Perkins Capital Management, Inc. Reports 10.2% stake in Nanosphere Inc as of May 17, 2016 - SEC filing
* Perkins Capital Management, Inc. Reports 10.2% stake in Nanosphere Inc as of May 17, 2016 - SEC filing

* Perkins Capital Management, Inc had previously reported a 22.4% stake in Nanosphere Inc as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC Filing
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016