May 17 Perkins Capital Management, Inc Had Previously Reported A 22.4% Stake In Nanosphere Inc As Of Dec 31, 2015

* Perkins Capital Management, Inc. Reports 10.2% stake in Nanosphere Inc as of May 17, 2016 - SEC filing

* Perkins Capital Management, Inc had previously reported a 22.4% stake in Nanosphere Inc as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC Filing Source - (bit.ly/22fvSiQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)