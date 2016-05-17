BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust
* Effective immediately, innvest's unitholder distribution reinvestment plan has been terminated
* Drip will not be available in connection with distribution that is payable on june 15, 2016
Announced a distribution of $0.0333 per unit, payable on june 15, 2016 , has been declared to holders
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016