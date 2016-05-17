BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Apache Corp
* Beginning July 11, 2016 , Rajesh "Raj" Sharma will assume additional role of corporate secretary
* From July 11, until her August retirement, Cheri Peper will act as assistant secretary to aid in transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016