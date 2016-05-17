BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Cincinnati Bell Inc
* Amended its existing credit agreement to fifth amendment to credit agreement dated as of may 11, 2016
* Fifth amendment amends existing credit agreement to, among other things, reduce aggregate revolving commitments to $150 million
* Fifth amendment amends existing credit agreement to extend maturity date in respect of revolving commitments to january 15, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016