BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 General Steel Holdings Inc
* Unable to file quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended march 31, 2016 within prescribed time period Source text (1.usa.gov/1XxQpii) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016