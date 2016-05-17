BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 AltaGas Ltd
* Implemented a premium dividend, dividend reinvestment and optional common share purchase plan
* Plan allows board to set discount under dividend reinvestment component of plan at rate between 0 and 5 percent to average market price
* Plan allows board to set discount under dividend reinvestment component of plan at rate between 0 and 5 percent to average market price

* Board of directors of altagas have set discount rate under dividend reinvestment component of plan at 3 percent to average market price
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016