May 17 AltaGas Ltd

* Implemented a premium dividend, dividend reinvestment and optional common share purchase plan

* Plan allows board to set discount under dividend reinvestment component of plan at rate between 0 and 5 percent to average market price

* Board of directors of altagas have set discount rate under dividend reinvestment component of plan at 3 percent to average market price