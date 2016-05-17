BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Agios and Celgene establish new collaboration in metabolic immuno-oncology and amend certain rights from 2010 agreement
* Agios to receive $200 million upfront payment
* Ag-120 rights outside United States transferred to Agios
* Companies modified certain rights from their 2010 collaboration
* As of August 15, 2016, neither party will have financial or other obligations to each other related to AG-120
* After expiration of discovery phase of 2010 agreement, other cancer metabolism programs discovered at co will remain owned by co
* Exploratory research, drug discovery and early development will be led by Agios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016