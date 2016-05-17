BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Realpage Inc
* Acquisition purchase price of $4.8 million, net of cash acquired, is subject to certain adjustments
* Realpage acquires asseteye software for real estate investment management
* In addition, incremental earn-out consideration may become payable upon achievement of certain financial and operational milestones.
* Asseteye is not expected to have a material impact on realpage's 2016 financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016