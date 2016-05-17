May 17 Realpage Inc

* Acquisition purchase price of $4.8 million, net of cash acquired, is subject to certain adjustments

* Realpage acquires asseteye software for real estate investment management

* In addition, incremental earn-out consideration may become payable upon achievement of certain financial and operational milestones.

* Asseteye is not expected to have a material impact on realpage's 2016 financial performance