BRIEF-United Overseas Bank sees lower NPL from oil and gas sector in 2017
* "UOB believes that new non-performing loans and specific allowances from oil and gas sector should be lower in 2017 than in 2016"
May 17 Steel Partners Holdings Lp
* On May 13, 2016, board of directors of general partner of co approved repurchase of up to $5 million of co's common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "UOB believes that new non-performing loans and specific allowances from oil and gas sector should be lower in 2017 than in 2016"
* Stuttgart probe similar to investigation of VW execs (Adds Porsche SE comment)