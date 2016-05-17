BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 Emera Inc
* Emera inc. Sells 50.1 million common shares of algonquin power & utilities corp.
* Continues to hold an equity interest in apuc equivalent to approximately 12.9 million common shares
* Proceeds, to emera, will be used in support of its general financing requirements, including proposed purchase of teco energy inc.
* Emera has agreed to sell 50.1 million common shares of apuc in a secondary sale on a "bought block trade" basis at $10.85 per common share
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016