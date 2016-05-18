BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 18 SE Swiss Estates AG
* Udo Roessig exceeds the reporting threshold of 66 2/3 percent
* Udo Roessig now holds 66.68 percent of voting rights in SE Swiss Estates AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.