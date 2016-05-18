BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 18 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :
* Q1 profit before taxation (EBT) was 26.5 million euros ($29.91 million) compared to 11.1 million euros for first three months of 2015
* Q1 EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, was 35.1 million euros (Q1 2015: 41.1 million euros)
* Second quarterly dividend of 0.0675 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.