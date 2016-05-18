May 18 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Q1 profit before taxation (EBT) was 26.5 million euros ($29.91 million) compared to 11.1 million euros for first three months of 2015

* Q1 EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, was 35.1 million euros (Q1 2015: 41.1 million euros)

* Second quarterly dividend of 0.0675 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)