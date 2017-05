(Corrects source)

May 18 Pharming Group NV :

* Net loss increased from 1.3 million euros ($1.47 million) in Q1 2015 to 3.4 million euros in Q1 2016

* Gross profits from sales continue to increase though; from 0.8 million euros in Q1 2015 and 1.2 million euros in Q4 2015 to 1.6 million euros in Q1 2016

* Q1 revenues 2.2 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago