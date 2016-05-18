BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Apple Inc
* Apple announces new ios app design and development accelerator in Bengaluru
* Initiative to support engineering talent and accelerate growth in india's ios developer community
* Will establish a design and development accelerator in Bengaluru
* Facility will also provide support and guidance on swift
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)