BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 18 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Q1 solvency II standard formula (SF) ratio down to 127 pct (year-end 2015: 131 pct)
* Q1 pro forma solvency II standard formula (SF) ratio after rights issue at 154 pct and within target range of 140-180 pct
* Q1 shareholders' funds (IFRS) at 2.8 billion euros ($3.16 billion) (year-end 2015: 2.6 billion euros)
* Q1 assets under management 73 billion euros (year-end 2015: 70 billion euros)
* Says on track to meet our target for operational expenses of 610 million euros for 2016
* "We will continue to execute the capital plan that we announced with the rights issue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.