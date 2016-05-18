BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 18 Banimmo SA :
* Says Q1 net rental income amounts to 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million) versus 2.2 million euros in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.