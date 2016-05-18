BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
* FY HEPS from continuing operations 126 cents versus 137 cents a year ago
* From a total operations perspective, Altron's revenue for year under review declined by 4% to R26.6 billion for FY
* Have decided not to declare a dividend for financial year ended 29 February 2016
* FY revenue from continuing operations increased by 20% to R14.4 billion from R12.0 billion in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO