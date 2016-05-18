BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Tie Kinetix NV :
* H1 total revenue, excluding EU projects, increase by 3.6 pct to 9,842,000 euros ($11.1 million) (H1 2015: 9,495,000 euros)
* H1 ebit, including EU projects, amounts to 92,000 euros (H1 2015: loss of 2,051,000 euros)
* Expects significant upsell and cross sell opportunities in our current customer base Source text: bit.ly/22fPbsA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO