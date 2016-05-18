BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Snowworld NV :
* H1 increase in EBITDA by 7.1% to 8.9 million ($10.04 million)
* H1 increase in turnover by 4.1% to 18.7 million
* Expects a higher EBITDA and higher net profit for the full financial year 2015/2016
* Increase in guarantee capital vis-à-vis March 31, 2015 by 3.8% to 26.9%
* Investment is expected to amount to more than 10 million this year
* A dividend payment of 30% to 50% of net profit will be sought for the financial year 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1NxL0FF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months