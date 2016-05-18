May 18 Moody's

* Brexit not a big threat to asset managers' credit fundamentals

* In event of brexit, operational and business impact would be manageable for most rated asset managers

* On Brexit: Don't expect loss of management, marketing passporting rights to have profound implications for asset management industry overall

* Brexit market volatility would weigh on asset managers operating margins because of weak market performance,reduced investor risk appetite