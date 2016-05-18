BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 18 Moody's
* Brexit not a big threat to asset managers' credit fundamentals
* In event of brexit, operational and business impact would be manageable for most rated asset managers
* On Brexit: Don't expect loss of management, marketing passporting rights to have profound implications for asset management industry overall
* Brexit market volatility would weigh on asset managers operating margins because of weak market performance,reduced investor risk appetite Source text : (bit.ly/1Tf0C3l) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.