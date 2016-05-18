May 18 Moberg Pharma Ab

* Moberg Pharma announces multiple patent approvals for MOB-015 the Company's investigational topical treatment for onychomycosis (nail fungus)

* Patents have been granted and Notice of Allowances received in multiple territories worldwide

* Says patent portfolio now includes 12 issued patents and 27 pending patent applications worldwide in four different patent families For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)