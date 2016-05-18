May 18 Nos SGPS SA :

* Says that together with Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais SA it signs memorandum of understanding with Vodafone Portugal Comunicacoes Pessoais SA for reciprocal sharing of broadcasting rights for sports events

* Says other TV distributors may also participate in the agreement under the same terms

Source text: bit.ly/1Tn9NwJ

